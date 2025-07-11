Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has stirred a debate after saying that leaders should step aside at the age of 75. His remarks, which are being interpreted as a veiled message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have fueled several reactions from politicians. The opposition leaders were quick to take a dig at the prime minister, who is set to turn 75 years old in September. AAP, Congress, and Shiv Sena leaders have expressed their views as the debate escalates.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed said, “Mohan Bhagwat said that at 75 years of age, political leaders should retire. This was proposed not by opposition parties, but by the BJP... That’s how Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani have all retired... According to this, on 17th September this year, we will see PM Modi retire because it’s not just anyone else, but Mohan Bhagwat has signalled this…” She added, “There could be a rift between the RSS and the Modi government because Mohan Bhagwat said this at a public meeting.”

Responding to the statement by Bhagwat, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Not only the RSS, but it is also believed worldwide that a person’s ability to perform work persists only up to a certain age. This is the law of nature.”

He further added, “But because the prime minister holds the top post in the country, whatever happens there influences everything nationwide. RSS can voice its opinion but cannot issue directives. Now it is up to the BJP to decide whether to accept that gesture.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “It is a clear message and it is clearly directed at the person who is going to celebrate his 75th birthday in September... Whatever is going on between the RSS and the BJP is clearly visible from their statements. When BJP formed government in 2014, they put their leaders above the age of 75 years in the ‘margdarshak mandali’. Now, RSS is reminding BJP after 11 years about the promises it made. Internal conflicts are now public... Nobody knows the fallout of this conflict…”

What did RSS chief say?

Speaking at a public event, Bhagwat said, “When you turn 75, it means you should stop now and make way for others.” Bhagwat made the comments at a book release event dedicated to late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle in Nagpur on Wednesday (Jul 9) evening.