/Republic Day parade: Security beefed up in Delhi, traffic advisory issued

Security in Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad has been beefed up ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. A large number of police personnel have bee pressed into action and multiple checkpoints at entry and exit points has been put up to monitor the movement of people and goods entering the city.

A robust multi-layered security cordon of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed across the district to ensure a safe and incident-free event.

And to tighten the security further the Delhi police has deployed AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems. This will help in improving threat detection across the national capital.

"The force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective. He noted that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), enabling police to identify suspects with greater accuracy. "There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilise them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses," said Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala.

Verification drives of hotels, guest houses, tenants and domestic help across the district has been going on to avoid any untoward incident. The Delhi police is even more vigilant this time considering the recent blast near the Red Fort in November last year.

Security at Kartavya Path, the parade location, is watertight with CCTV cameras having advanced Facial Recognition System technology placed extensively. Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams have also been positioned on high-rise buildings to monitor the airspace and surrounding areas.

