Ram Mandir: Invitation card not enough to attend Jan 22 Ayodhya event? Temple trust releases entry passes

Ram Mandir: Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released the entry pass on Friday for the January 22 Ram Mandir inauguration event. Entry at the temple premises would be allowed only after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass.

The invitation cards handed over to dignitaries and VIPs for the mage event in Ayodhya do not guarantee entry to the temple and they also have to carry this entry pass along with the invitation, said the trust on its official X account.

“Information for dignitaries invited in Prana Pratishtha Utsav: Entry into Pran Pratishtha Utsav of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar can only be allowed after scanning the QR code mentioned on the entry pass issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra. The invitation card alone doesn't guarantee entry into the Utsav.” प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में आमंत्रित महानुभावों के लिए जानकारी:



भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा उत्सव में प्रवेश केवल श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र द्वारा जारी की गई प्रवेशिका के माध्यम ही संभव है। केवल निमंत्रण पत्र से आगंतुकों को प्रवेश सुनिश्चित नहीं हो पाएगा।… pic.twitter.com/3BkCpbJIbM — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 19, 2024 × Attendees at the Ayodhya Jan 22 event will require entry passes

The consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony of Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22 at Ayodhya will see a host of dignitaries, VIPs and celebrities at the event. As per reports, invitation cards for the ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians.

All the guests with invitation cards will also be required to carry an additional entry pass for entry at the temple premises, as per a recent update from the temple trust. The Jan 22 event will occur between the auspicious hours of 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the week-long vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple entered their fourth day on Friday with the lighting of the holy fire at 9:00 am followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'.

Apart from this, three different types of “aartis” will be performed at the temple for which passes will be issued free of cost. Only thirty persons can attend each aarti with the “Aarti Pass”, “aarti” section manager Dhruvesh Mishra informed as quoted by ANI.

Timings for the Aarti

6:30 am - Shringar Aarti

12:00 pm - Bhog Aarti

7:30 pm - Sandhya Aarti

On Friday, Lord Ram’s idol was unveiled as a five-year-old child standing with on a lotus. Devotees in India and around the world are ecstatic and looking forward to the January 22 rituals with excitement.