Pune moneylender accused of raping woman whose husband failed to repay loan

In the Pune city of western India’s Maharashtra state, about 150 km southeast of Mumbai, a 47-year-old moneylender has been accused of raping a woman as an act of retaliation after her husband reportedly failed to repay a loan borrowed from him.

The incident occurred in February of this year, and the police have since arrested the alleged perpetrator.

Pune moneylender rape horror: What happened?

According to official statements cited by the Press Trust of India, the woman's husband had borrowed money from the accused but was unable to repay it.

In a horrifying turn of events, the moneylender reportedly brandished a knife, threatening the woman's husband before sexually assaulting her in his presence.

The accused also recorded this heinous act on a mobile phone and shared the video on a social media platform.

Pune moneylender rape horror: Authorities take action

The police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect. But the investigation is still ongoing.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on," an official was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.



In response to the appalling crime, a case was registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

