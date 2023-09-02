Project director of Aditya-L1 calls successful launch of India's maiden solar mission 'a dream come true'

After the successful launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya L1, Nigar Shaji, the director of the project, on Saturday (September 2), said that it was more like a dream come true.

"It feels like a dream coming true. I am extremely happy that Aditya L-1 has been injected successfully (into the designated orbit) by the PSLV. Aditya L-1 has successfully embarked on its 125-day journey," news agency ANI quoted Shaji as saying.

"As and when the Aditya L-1 fulfils all its mission objectives, it will be an asset for the country as well as the global scientific community. I want to thank the entire (ISRO) team for their support and guidance in making this mission possible," the project director of the Aditya L1 mission added.

The Indian Space Research Organisation, after the successful launch of Aditya L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, released a statement saying that the payload covering the spacecraft was separated as it left Earth's atmosphere.

"The third stage of the separation of PSLV carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter has been completed," as per ISRO.

"The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully," it added.

The agency said that the vehicle was successful in placing the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. It further added that the country's first solar observatory has begun its journey to its destination, the L1 point which lies between the Earth and the Sun.

"The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point," ISRO posted on X.

Meanwhile, ISRO chairperson S Somanath said, "The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit...which is intended very precisely by the PSLV. I want to congratulate the PSLV for such a different mission approach today to put Aditya L1 in the right orbit."

PM Modi, ministers congratulate ISRO

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by sharing a post on X.

"After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1," he wrote.

Modi added that India's tireless scientific efforts will continue to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.

India's Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who was present at Sriharikota to witness the momentous occasion said the launch of Aditya L-1 was a "sunshine moment" for the country.

President Droupadi Murmu, meanwhile, said the launch "will help us better understand space and celestial phenomena."

(With inputs from agencies)



