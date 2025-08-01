/Prajwal Revanna weeps after rape conviction. What's the case?

Prajwal Revanna, a former MP from Karnataka and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, broke down in tears on Friday after a court convicted him of raping a domestic help. The court will declare the quantum of punishment tomorrow.

Ashok Nayak, the prosecutor, called the verdict a "victory." He said that the accused had recorded his act, and the digital evidence helped the court reach the judgment.

Prajwal Revanna, who was expelled by Gowda's party, JDS, last year, was found guilty in one of the four rape cases registered against him.

After the verdict against him was pronounced, Prajwal Revanna broke down and was seen weeping, reported ANI.

What's the case?

Prajwal Revanna was accused of raping his domestic help at a farmhouse in Hassan's Holenarasipura in Hassan district. A case was registered against him at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station of Hassan District.

The incident emerged last year, before the 2024 general elections, after scores of obscene videos of sexual harassment of women by the former MP were circulated in Karnataka.

He fled India. He returned from Germany a month after the controversy and was arrested by the Karnataka police.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal challenging the Karnataka High Court's order denying him bail in connection with the case of rape and sexual abuse.

Four complaints were received by an SIT probing the sexual abuse of women seen in the videos.

Three cases registered against Prajwal Revanna invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s section for sexual assault, the fourth case was registered under sections for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation.