Police arrest 5 terrorist associates of LeT in J&K, incriminating materials recovered

In the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, police, along with Indian Army, have arrested five terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in central Kashmir's Budgam district. Police have recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

"Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested 05 terrorist associates in Khag area of district Budgam. They have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Majeed Wani resident of Bhatangan Khag, Hilal Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Hassan Malik resident of Bathipora Khag, Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Nowrooz Baba Khag, Danish Ahmad Dar son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar resident of Dar Mohalla Nawrooz Baba Khag and Showkat Ali Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar resident of Bathipora Khag, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to J&K police, incriminating materials have been recovered from the possession of the terror associates. Police said that all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

J&K police have registered a case under FIR No. 45/2023 under relevant sections of law. The J&K police station in Khag has taken up the investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

