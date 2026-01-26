/PM Modi's turban again catches attention at Republic Day parade. Here's his choices of headgears over the years

India marked its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with great pomp and show. Indian Armed Forces military prowess was also on display at the grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. But what also caught the attention of the people watching the parade was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pagdi (headgear) as he paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

Dressed in a light blue bandhgala coat, a navy blue cotton kurta, and white pants, Modi also wore a red-coloured tie-dye pagdi with gold motifs that resembled Rajasthani print.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister wore a headgear at an occasion like the Republic Day, in the past he has worn different types of headgears that have been distinct to a region.

We take a look at what kinds of pagdi he wore in the last five years during Republic days celebrations

2020: For the 71st Republic Day Prime Minister Nrendra Modi wore a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. Bandhej print is popular in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat where the workers use the tie-dye method to develop it.

2021: This time he wore a ‘Halari Pagdi’ with yellow dots, again a Bandhej print. This was a gift family of Jamnagar in Gujarat

2022: . A unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, a scarf, and a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch completed Modi's look during the 73rd Republic Day

2023: A traditional pheta decked with orange, red, green, yellow, and white patterns was what Modi wore along with a cream-coloured churidar kurta, a black bandhagala coat, and a silk scarf

2024: Bandhani-print turban in saffron, pink, white, and yellow is what the PM wore during the Republic Day Parade