PM Modi presents unique gifts to world leaders during his ongoing visit to US

During his ongoing visit to the US, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. As a special gesture, the PM Modi gave gifts to all of them.

He presented US Vice President Kamala Harris with a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, Shri PV Gopalan in a wooden handicraft frame.

Shri PV Gopalan was a senior and respected government official who served in various positions. He also gifted Vice President Harris with a Gulabi Meenakari chess set. The intricate details on each piece on this chess set show that it is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Kashi which is one of the oldest cities in the world.

Prime Minister Modi gifted a silver Gulabi Meenakari ship to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. The ship is distinctly handcrafted, reflecting Kashi’s dynamism.

To his Japanese counterpart, PM Modi gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue. Buddhism in Japan is practised since the sixth century. Also, it plays a major role in bringing India and Japan together. During his previous visits to Japan, PM Modi had visited Buddhist temples.