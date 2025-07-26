/PM Modi inaugurates new terminal of Thoothukudi airport among projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore to the nation during a public event in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin. In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore, designed to meet the growing aviation demands of the southern region. The Prime Minister undertook a walkthrough of the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport.

Spread across 17,340 square metres, the terminal will be equipped to handle 1,350 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually, with future expansion capacity to accommodate up to 1,800 peak-hour passengers and 25 lakh passengers annually. With 100 per cent LED lighting, energy-efficient electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems, and treated water reuse through an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant, the terminal has been built to achieve a GRIHA-4 sustainability rating. This modern infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance regional air connectivity and stimulate tourism, trade, and investment in southern Tamil Nadu.

In the road infrastructure sector, Prime Minister dedicated to the nation two strategically significant highway projects.

The first is the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36, developed at more than Rs 2,350 crore under the Vikravandi-Thanjavur corridor. It includes three bypasses, a 1-km four-lane bridge over the Kollidam River, four major bridges, seven flyovers, and several underpasses, reducing travel time by 45 minutes between Sethiyathope-Cholapuram and boosting connectivity to Delta region's cultural and agricultural hubs. The second project is the 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around Rs 200 crore. Featuring underpasses and bridges, it will ease cargo flow, cut logistics costs, and support port-led industrial growth around VO Chidambaranar Port.

In a major boost to augment port infrastructure and clean energy initiatives, the Prime Minister inaugurated North Cargo Berth-III with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA at V.O. Chidambaranar Port worth around Rs 285 crore. Prime Minister dedicated three key railway infrastructure projects in southern Tamil Nadu to boost sustainable and efficient connectivity. The electrification of the 90 km Madurai Bodinayakkanur line will promote eco-friendly transport and support tourism and commuting in Madurai and Theni.