Parliament session likely to be curtailed next week over COVID-19: Report

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, India's Parliament is likely to adjourned next week, reports said.

The Parliament which had opened on September 14 amid the pandemic has been hit by the virus with at least 30 lawmakers infected with the coronavirus.

Reports say the final decision on curtailing the session has been left to the Speaker in Lok Sabha.

There is reportedly consensus among MPs to adjourn the Parliament. The current session of Parliament was due to function till October 1.

The House had opened amid restrictions as it was decided that the Question Hour and private members' business during the session would be done away with. The Zero Hour was also restricted and the sessions were held in two shifts - 9am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm with no break during the session.

Both Houses were allowed to function on Saturdays and Sundays.

India's Upper House the Rajya Sabha conducted its session in the morning shift and the Lower House the Lok Sabha sat in the evening.