Panic in southern Indian state of Karnataka as 32 students test positive for COVID-19 at residential school

Panic gripped the south Indian state of Karnataka after 32 students in a residential school tested positive for the coronavirus,

The10 girls and 22 boys are in grades 9 to 12 of Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya in Kodagu district.

Ten out of the 32 students are symptomatic.

A member of the school's staff has also tested positive and is still experiencing symptoms.

All students are being treated at the district hospital, according to Pankajashan, the school's principal.

"Their condition is improving; there's no need to be concerned."

The whole campus has been sanitised, and further precautions have been taken.

The COVID-19 test has now been administered to all 270 of the school's students.

Various state governments in India are reopening schools after over a year of shutdown.

In-person classes for students in grades IX and higher have resumed in India's capital city, New Delhi.

The decision was made after thorough examination of the harmful impact virtual classrooms have had on students, authorities said.

Meanwhile, over 550 students in Himachal have tested positive for Covid-19 last month, according to a state health official.

