/Operation Sindhu: India evacuates 296 more Indians, 4 Nepalese nationals from Iran

A special flight carrying 296 Indian nationals and 4 Nepalese citizens arrived safely in New Delhi from Mashhad, Iran, at 4.30 pm on Wednesday as part of evacuations under Operation Sindhu, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. The latest evacuation brings the total number of Indian nationals repatriated from Iran to 3,154 since the operation began.

Operation Sindhu was launched by the Indian government on 18 June to evacuate its nationals from Iran after a conflict broke out between Iran and Israel.

Since then, multiple special flights and other modes of transport have been deployed to evacuate Indian nationals from various cities across Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan.

The evacuees include students, professionals, and tourists, while Nepalese nationals stranded in Iran have also been evacuated as part of cooperation between India and Nepal, reflecting regional solidarity in times of crisis.

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel on 24 June. After some accusations of violations from both sides, the ceasefire has largely held.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force had successfully evacuated 224 Indian nationals from Israel, taking the total number of citizens brought back safely to 818, under Operation Sindhu.

Trending Stories

Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje greeted the Indian nationals upon their arrival in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X, “Operation Sindhu update, MoS Ms. Shobha Karandlaje received 224 Indian nationals who returned to India from Israel on an IAF aircraft at 10:30 Hrs on 25th June. The safety and security of Indian nationals remain a priority for the government. To date, 818 Indian nationals have returned home from Israel as part of Operation Sindhu.”

The IAF used its C-17 aircraft to evacuate Indian nationals and citizens of friendly nations, like Nepal and Sri Lanka, from war-hit Israel.