Raja, one of India's longest-surviving Bengal tigers, dies

Leaving everyone in a state of mourning, one of the longest-surviving Bengal tigers in India, died at the age of 25 years and 10 months on Monday.

After being injured by a crocodile in a territorial fight in the Sunderbans with over 10 injuries, Raja was brought to South Khairbari in 2008.

While their lifespan is approximately 12 to 13 years, Bengal tigers usually live up to 15 to 16 years in captivity.

But Raja defied all odds and lived over 25 years, making it only second to another tiger that lived 26 years in captivity.

According to Jaldapara wildlife divisional forest officer Dipak M, "The success story of Raja will always be remembered as one of the greatest and rarest examples of ex-situ conservation in the history of Directorate of Forests, West Bengal."

Paying homage to the braveheart, Dipak gathered at the centre with Surendra Kumar Meena, Alipurdar DM and other officers of the forest department said Raja died at around 3 AM in the early morning.

In the highest toll since it began compiling data a decade ago, India's tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big cats died in 2021.

Hunting and habitat loss have slashed the population to dangerously low levels even though India is home to around 75 per cent of the world's remaining tigers.

(With inputs from agencies)

