/Indian sailor killed after cargo ship 'Al Jusufi' attacked off Oman coast; MEA calls for de-escalation, free navigation

One Indian sailor was killed after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel carrying 14 crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman on Monday, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The vessel, identified as MSV AL JUSUFI, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while sailing near the Omani coast. Thirteen crew members were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, while one sailor later died from his injuries.

Sonowal identified the deceased as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, who hailed from Gujarat.

The Indian embassy in Oman is working with local authorities to assist the 13 surviving crew members. Arrangements are also being made to bring them back to India and repatriate the deceased sailor's mortal remains.

In a post on X, Sonowal said, “The Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman.”

“The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and the mortal remains of our deceased seafarer,” he added.

MEA calls for end to attacks on commercial ships

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in West Asia.

In a statement, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman was coordinating with local authorities to bring back the rescued crew members and repatriate the deceased sailor's mortal remains.

Expressing concern over repeated attacks on commercial vessels, the ministry called for a diplomatic solution to restore peace and stability in the region.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution," the statement said.

The MEA also stressed that commercial ships and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted and called for the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

Attacks on commercial ships raise concerns

The incident comes amid a rise in attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28.

According to Iran’s maritime authority, nearly 170 seafarers have been killed, injured or are missing during eight months of war in the Middle East Gulf.