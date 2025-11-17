/Nitish Kumar set to take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time, cabinet formula finalised. Check who gets what

After the emphatic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Janata Dal United president Nitish Kumar is to take oath as the chief minister of the state for the 10th time either on Wednesday or Thursday, reported various media organisations. The swearing in ceremony that is expected to take place at the iconic Gandhi Maidan will be a grand show with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to attending the ceremony of the new NDA government.

Other top leaders expected to be present at the occasion according to Times of India are Union home minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and the chief ministers of other NDA-ruled states.

Cabinet Formula Finalised

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the NDA has finalised the cabinet formula at a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to various media reports the BJP is expected to get 15 or 16 ministerial berths and the JDU 14. While Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), that won 19 of the 29 seats contested is likely to get three ministerial berths.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) are expected to get one berth each.

Cabinet Meeting To Be Held Today

A cabinet is going to take place in state capital Patna today. The dissolution of the outgoing 17th Assembly is likely to be approved at the meeting after which Kumar will submit his resignation to Governor Khan, paving way for the formation of the new government.