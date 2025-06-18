/New suspect in Meghalaya honeymoon murder? Sonam Raghuvanshi called unknown number 119 times, probe finds

The gruesome murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has taken yet another turn and a new name has surfaced. Police investigations revealed that accused Sonam Raghuvanshi made 119 calls to alleged lover Raj Kushwaha in the days leading up to and following the crime. The new name that has surfaced in the probe is of Sanjay Verma, who was previously unknown in the investigation.



Raja and Sonam married on May 11 and travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. The couple was last seen on May 22, and Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. Sonam, initially reported missing, resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9, claiming she was kidnapped. However, her story quickly unraveled under police scrutiny and she along with five others were arrested for killing Raja. The case has shocked the nation as the iinvestigation continues.

119 phone calls and a new name

Investigators found that Sonam had made 119 phone calls to a person named Sanjay. According to reports, call data records accessed by the police, between March 1 and March 25 revealed that Sonam and Sanjay exchanged 119 calls. His mobile number is currently switched off.

Meanwhile, investigators are also probing the link of Sonam's alleged lover Raj Kushwaha who is now believed to be the mastermind behind the murder. He allegedly coordinated with three accomplices—Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Singh Kurmi—who followed the couple to Meghalaya and carried out the murder using a machete.



Earlier an undated photo of Sonam and Kushwaha had surfaced. Vipul Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja, told news agency ANI that Raj Kushwaha used to frequently talk to Sonam over the phone. “I had no idea about those 3–4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone,” he said.