/NDRF deploys 24 teams, as Cyclone Ditwah begins to impact Tamil Nadu

As parts of Tamil Nadu brace for the impact of Cyclone Ditwah On Saturday(29th Nov), and Sunday, twenty four teams of the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF), comprising 30-members each have been deployed in the region as a matter of abundant precaution. While 22 teams are placed various districts of Tamil Nadu, two teams have been placed in the adjoining Union Territory of Puducherry. The Indian Air Force strategic airlifter planes such as the C-17 Globemaster III and the IL-76 have been ferrying NDRF teams within India and to neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Each 30-member NDRF team carries with it disaster relief material, telecommunications equipment, rubber boats, first aid kits, divers, tree-cutting equipment. The force has also deployed trained detection dogs that can sense human presence under rubble and collapsed structures, aiding in search and rescue in the aftermath of calamities.

India is providing humanitarian aid, relief material and rescue support to Sri Lanka after the cyclone's impact caused flooding and landslides, which have claimed over 120 lives. India's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and stealth frigate INS Udaygiri that visited Colombo for the International Fleet Review hosted by the Sri Lankan Navy, have also been contributing to India's humanitarian efforts in the island nation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Thursday, (27thNov), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting of the State government officials to review the measures taken to deal with the impending cyclonic storm. The Chief Minister urged the Revenue Department, Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Fisheries Department, Health Department to work in close coordination and serve the people.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), Cyclonic storm Ditwah is situated parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast, and is over 300kms south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and head towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-South Andhra Pradesh by Sunday, (30th Nov).

As per the rainfall data shared by the IMD on Saturday morning, some parts of Nagapattinam district received between 11-25cms of rainfall in a period of 24hours. Several other locations across the state received 4-10cms of rainfall.

For Saturday and Sunday, the IMD has warned of heavy-very heavy(7-20cms) or extremely heavy(over 21cms) rainfall at a few locations in Tamil Nadu. This includes Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, among others. For Sunday, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai and adjoining districts.

Owing to very rough sea conditions along the Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast, IMD has warned fishermen against venturing out to sea until Sunday, (30th Nov). As the system nears the coast, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 90kmph.

The formation of multiple weather systems or cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal is typical of the ongoing Northeast monsoon season, which is active between mid-October and mid-December. The Northeast monsoon caters for about 50% or more of the annual rainfall in Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.