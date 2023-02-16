Nagaland elections 2023: Check full list of BJP, Congress and NDPP candidates & their constituencies 

Nagaland elections 2023: The Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland is decked up for an intense political battle as the state goes into polls on February 27. The election will take place on 59 of the 60 total seats. One Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has already been elected unopposed on 1 seat. Two parties of the ruling coalition, BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), have forged a pre-poll alliance. The NDPP is fighting on 40 seats and BJP on the rest 20. Also in the race for the 60 seats are one candidate from the CPI, 23 from the Congress, 12 from the NCP, 12 from the NPP, 22 from the NPF, one from the RPP, 7 from the JD(U), 15 from the LJP (Ram Vilas), 9 from the RPI (Athawale), and 19 Independents.

BJP deploys all top guns for Nagaland elections 2023

BJP’s heavyweights will be heading to the state for courting voters in favour of the BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) alliance. On February 24, PM Modi will hold a large rally in Dimapur, Nagaland, where he will be joined by Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister and leader of the NDPP. The state will also host Amit Shah for two days of campaigning on February 20 and 21. On the second day of his tour, the Union Home Minister will address a rally in Mokukchung Town after holding a roadshow with the Nagaland Chief Minister in Dimapur on Monday.

The results of the Nagaland assembly elections 2023 will be announced on March 2.

Here is the list of all BJP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

Legislative Assembly Names of Candidates Dimapur-l H. Tovihoto Ayemi Ghaspani-I (ST) N. Jacob Zhimomi Southern Angami-II (ST) Er. Kropol Vistu Tuli (ST) Panjung Jamir Koridang (ST) Imkong L Imchen Alongtaki (ST) Temjen Imna Along Akuluto (ST) Kazheto Kinimi Atoizu (ST) Kahuli Sema Suruhoto (ST) H. Khehovi Tyui (ST) Yanthungo Patton Wokha (ST) Renbonthung Ezung Bhandari (ST) Mmhonlumo Kikon Tizit (ST) Paiwang Konyak Phomching (ST) Konngam Konyak Mon Town (ST) Er. Cheong Konyak Longleng (ST) Pangnyu Phom Longkhim Chare (ST) Sethrongkyu Sangtam Tuensang Sadar-I (ST) Bashangmongba Chang Noklak (ST) H. Haiying Seyochung Sitimi (ST) Kashiho Sangtam



Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

Moatoshi Longkumer for 2 Dimapur-II Hekani Jakhalu for 3 Dimapur-III Zhaleo Rio for 5 Ghaspani- II Tarie Zeliang for 6 Tening TR. Zeliang for 7 Peren Salhoutuonuo Kruse for 8 Western Angami Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire for 9 Kohima Town Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome for 10 Northern Angami- Neiphiu Rio for 11 Northern Angami-I R. Khing for 12 Tseminyu Vikheho Swu for 13 Pughoboto Medo Yhokha for 14 Southern Angami-I Neiba Kronu for 16 Pfutsero KG Kenye for 17 Chizami Kudecho Khamo for 18 Chozuba Kupota Khesoh for 19 Phek Z Nyusietho Nyuthe for 20 Meluri Imnatiba for 22 Arkakong TM Manen for 23 Impur Tongpang Ozukum for 24 Angetyongpang Imkongmar for 25 Mongoya Sharingain Longkumer for 26 Aonglenden Metsubo Jamir for 27 Mokokchung Town TeTemjenmenba for 29 Jangpetkong Pukhayi Sumi for 34 Aghunato KT Sukhalu for 35 Zunheboto G Kaito Aye for 36 Sataka Mhathung Yanthan for 39 Sanis W Chingang Konyak for 42 Wakching Noke Wangnao for 43 Tapi CL John for 45 Tehok Eshak Konyak for 47 Aboi EE Pangteang Konyak for 48 Moka BS Nganlang Phom for 49 Tamlu H Chuba Chang for 51 Noksen K Odibendang Chang for 54 Tuensang Sadar-II N Bongkhao Konyak for 55 Tobu S Heno Khiamnuingan for 57 Thonoknyu S Keoshu Yimkchunger for 58 Shamator-Chessore Khalemnew Yimkchunger for 60 Pungro-Kiphire

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023: