Nagaland elections 2023: Check full list of BJP, Congress and NDPP candidates & their constituencies 

WION Web Team
Kohima, IndiaUpdated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Nagaland elections 2023 all details Photograph:(Twitter)

Nagaland elections 2023: More than 1.3 million registered voters of Nagaland will seal the fate of political parties locking horns in the intense electoral battle slated to be held on February 27. The counting of the votes will take place on March 2

Nagaland elections 2023: The Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland is decked up for an intense political battle as the state goes into polls on February 27. The election will take place on 59 of the 60 total seats. One Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has already been elected unopposed on 1 seat. Two parties of the ruling coalition, BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), have forged a pre-poll alliance. The NDPP is fighting on 40 seats and BJP on the rest 20. Also in the race for the 60 seats are one candidate from the CPI, 23 from the Congress, 12 from the NCP, 12 from the NPP, 22 from the NPF, one from the RPP, 7 from the JD(U), 15 from the LJP (Ram Vilas), 9 from the RPI (Athawale), and 19 Independents.

BJP deploys all top guns for Nagaland elections 2023

BJP’s heavyweights will be heading to the state for courting voters in favour of the BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) alliance. On February 24, PM Modi will hold a large rally in Dimapur, Nagaland, where he will be joined by Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister and leader of the NDPP. The state will also host Amit Shah for two days of campaigning on February 20 and 21. On the second day of his tour, the Union Home Minister will address a rally in Mokukchung Town after holding a roadshow with the Nagaland Chief Minister in Dimapur on Monday.

The results of the Nagaland assembly elections 2023 will be announced on March 2.

Here is the list of all BJP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

Legislative Assembly Names of Candidates
Dimapur-l H. Tovihoto Ayemi
Ghaspani-I (ST) N. Jacob Zhimomi
Southern Angami-II (ST) Er. Kropol Vistu
Tuli (ST) Panjung Jamir
Koridang (ST) Imkong L Imchen
 Alongtaki (ST) Temjen Imna Along
Akuluto (ST) Kazheto Kinimi
Atoizu (ST) Kahuli Sema
Suruhoto (ST) H. Khehovi
Tyui (ST) Yanthungo Patton
Wokha (ST)  Renbonthung Ezung
Bhandari (ST) Mmhonlumo Kikon
 Tizit (ST) Paiwang Konyak
Phomching (ST) Konngam Konyak
Mon Town (ST) Er. Cheong Konyak
Longleng (ST) Pangnyu Phom
Longkhim Chare (ST) Sethrongkyu Sangtam
Tuensang Sadar-I (ST) Bashangmongba Chang
Noklak (ST) H. Haiying
Seyochung Sitimi (ST) Kashiho Sangtam


Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023

  1. Moatoshi Longkumer for 2 Dimapur-II
  2. Hekani Jakhalu for 3 Dimapur-III
  3. Zhaleo Rio for 5 Ghaspani- II
  4. Tarie Zeliang for 6 Tening 
  5. TR. Zeliang for 7 Peren
  6. Salhoutuonuo Kruse for 8 Western Angami
  7. Dr. Neikiesalie Nicky Kire for 9 Kohima Town
  8. Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome for 10 Northern Angami-
  9. Neiphiu Rio for 11 Northern Angami-I
  10. R. Khing for 12 Tseminyu
  11. Vikheho Swu for 13 Pughoboto
  12. Medo Yhokha for 14 Southern Angami-I
  13. Neiba Kronu for 16 Pfutsero 
  14. KG Kenye for 17 Chizami
  15. Kudecho Khamo for 18 Chozuba
  16. Kupota Khesoh for 19 Phek
  17. Z Nyusietho Nyuthe for 20 Meluri
  18. Imnatiba for 22 Arkakong
  19. TM Manen for 23 Impur
  20. Tongpang Ozukum for 24 Angetyongpang
  21. Imkongmar for 25 Mongoya
  22. Sharingain Longkumer for 26 Aonglenden 
  23. Metsubo Jamir for 27 Mokokchung Town
  24. TeTemjenmenba for 29 Jangpetkong
  25. Pukhayi Sumi for 34 Aghunato 
  26. KT Sukhalu for 35 Zunheboto
  27. G Kaito Aye for 36 Sataka
  28. Mhathung Yanthan for 39 Sanis
  29. W Chingang Konyak for 42 Wakching
  30. Noke Wangnao for 43 Tapi
  31. CL John for 45 Tehok
  32. Eshak Konyak for 47 Aboi
  33. EE Pangteang Konyak for 48 Moka
  34. BS Nganlang Phom for 49 Tamlu
  35. H Chuba Chang for 51 Noksen
  36. K Odibendang Chang for 54 Tuensang Sadar-II
  37. N Bongkhao Konyak for 55 Tobu
  38. S Heno Khiamnuingan for 57 Thonoknyu
  39. S Keoshu Yimkchunger for 58 Shamator-Chessore
  40. Khalemnew Yimkchunger for 60 Pungro-Kiphire

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates fighting in the Nagaland elections 2023:

SI. No. Name of Constituency Selected Candidates
1 DIMAPUR-I K. THERIE
2 DIMAPUR-II (ST) S. AMENTO CHISHI
3 DIMAPUR-III (ST) V. LASUH
4 GHASPANI-I (ST) AKAVI N. ZHIMOMI
5 TENNING (ST) SMT. ROSY THOMSON
6 NORTHERN ANGAMI-II (ST) SEYIEVILIE CHACHU
7 CHOZOUBA (ST) VAPRUMU DEMO
8 PHEK (ST) ZACHILHU RINGA VADEO
9 MONGOYA (ST) S. SUPONGMEREN JAMIR
10 AONGLENDEN (ST) TOSHIPOKBA
11 AKULOTO (ST) KHEKASHE SUMI
12 WOKHA TOWN (ST) N. WOBENTHUNG LOTHA
13 SANIS (ST) YANCHAMO OVUNG
14 TIZIT (ST) ER. T. THOMAS KONYAK
15 PHOMCHING (ST) T. NGAMPAI KONYAK
16 ABOI (ST) C. MANPON KONYAK
17 LONGLENG (ST) DENNGAN Y. AVENNOHO
18 TUENSANG SADAR-II (ST) Z. THRONGSO YIMKHIUNG
19 SHAMTORR-CHESSORE (ST) W. AKUM YIMKHIUNG
20 SIYUCHONG-SATIMI (ST) S. KHASEO SANGTAM
21 PUNGRO-KIPHIRE (ST) T. ATSUBA YIMKHIUNG
22 Impur Mukul Wasnik
23 Tehok Shaboh Konyak
24 Kohima Town Meshenlo Kath
25 Mokokchung town Alem Jongshi
26 Bhandari Chenithung Humtsoe
27 Noklak P Mulang

