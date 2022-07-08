Mumbai flood: India Meteorological Department issues red alert for further rain

A red alert has been issued in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune as well as Kolhapur by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Leading to more floods, Mumbai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall as parts of the city have been inundated in waist-deep water since Monday.

In recent years, climate change has made rains more intense and less predictable even though they are common in Mumbai around this time of the year.

Officials told news agency PTI that two people have been washed away in flood waters and one person was injured after a portion of his house collapsed.

An official from the district administration said that at least 32 houses were also partially damaged in different talukas of Palghar due to the heavy showers.

It comes after Mumbai's civic body banned people from visiting beaches on the days for which the weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall.

Life has come to a standstill in Mumbai with waterlogging leading to huge traffic and adversely impacting bus and train services as well.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that state authorities have taken all necessary precautions, with heavy rains predicted in vast swathes of Karnataka.

“NDRF and SDRF deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi,” he told news agency ANI.

Amid incessant rains, flood alerts have also been issued for the southern state of Kerala and parts of the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh by IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: