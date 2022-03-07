Mukul Arya, India's envoy to Palestine, found dead at office

Mukul Arya, India's representative to Palestine, was found dead inside the Indian post in Ramallah on Sunday.

The abrupt death of Arya, who was 36 years old, shocked India's Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar.

"He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, " Jaishankar, said in a tweet.

The cause of his death was unknown at the time.

Many Indian officials who worked with him were also taken aback by the news of Arya's death.

"This is truly shocking. A wonderful colleague was snatched away so young. My deepest condolences to his family, "said TS Tirumurti, India's ambassador to the United Nations, who also previously served as a representative to Palestine.

According to the Palestinian foreign ministry, President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh have ordered security and police personnel, as well as forensic experts, to immediately deploy to the Indian representative's apartment to closely monitor the case.

It stated that in such tough circumstances, all parties were fully prepared to do what was required.

In a statement, the ministry said it was in contact with Indian authorities about conveying the envoy's body.

