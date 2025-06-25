/Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam, Raj Kushwaha admit to their romantic relationship

In a major development in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, key conspirators and accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha have admitted to their relationship and their role in killing Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based transport businessman, said the police on Tuesday (June 24). The duo is in the custody of Meghalaya police and the investigation is likely to end soon in the case.

Speaking to the media, Vivek Syiem, the Superintendent of Police in East Khasi Hills said, "Both accused have admitted to the crime. We have reconstructed the crime scene. They have shown us how it was done. With strong evidence already in place, a Narco test is unnecessary."

Clarifying on the victim's family's demand for a narco test on the woman, Syiem said, "Narco test is done usually when there's no evidence at all, and Narco analysis is actually banned by the Supreme Court."

Meanwhile, two individuals—a property dealer and a security guard— were arrested on Monday (June 23) for allegedly concealing crucial evidence linked to the case. The arrests point to a possible post-murder cover-up, as police recover a box containing jewellery, a laptop, and what could be the murder weapon. With the arrests of these two individuals, the total number of people held for the crime has reached seven.

“The Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested one Silome James from Bhonrasa toll-gate in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh while he was trying to flee to Bhopal around 7.30 pm on Saturday." said Syiem.

“He is a property dealer and lessee of a building at Heera Bagh Colony in Indore, where Sonam had stayed and kept the jewellery and other items she took with her after the incident," he added.