/Maharashtra FDA seizes Patanjali ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh in crackdown; 19 food business licences suspended

A stock of more than 2,200 litres of Patanjali cow ghee has been seized by Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from a distributor in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after officials flagged suspected adulteration and misbranding. The action is part of a wider state-level inspection drive that has resulted in food products worth over Rs 9 crore being taken off the market.

The seized consignment, comprising 2,279.7 litres of ghee valued at Rs 20.20 lakh, was recovered from the premises of M/s Divya Mahavitarak, a super distributor of Patanjali Ayurved, in the Sundarwadi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

FDA officials seized 4,032 units of the product during the operation. The stock was taken into custody under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after concerns were raised over its compliance with prescribed food safety and labelling requirements.

The seizure has brought the distributor’s stock under regulatory scrutiny. Officials have indicated that the product will undergo further examination, with laboratory findings expected to establish whether it meets the required quality and safety standards. Any further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

Importantly, the seizure does not amount to a final finding that Patanjali’s entire ghee range or its manufacturing process is adulterated.

19 food business operators face licence suspension



The Patanjali-related action was among several enforcement measures taken during a special Maharashtra FDA campaign between October 28 and 31.

During the four-day drive, officials seized approximately 3.53 lakh kilograms of food products, collectively valued at Rs 9.01 crore, from 114 establishments across seven divisions of Maharashtra.

The department also suspended the licences and registrations of 19 food business operators after identifying significant shortcomings in food safety compliance.

Inspections revealed problems including unhygienic operating conditions, improper storage of food products, inadequate pest-control arrangements and the absence of essential cleaning records and mandatory documentation.

Edible oil, pulses and other food stocks seized

The statewide operation also covered large-scale food distributors and traders.

Among the major seizures was 1,44,218 kilograms of edible oil from Avenue Supermarts Ltd in Bhiwandi, Thane district. Officials also confiscated 20,560 kilograms of food products, including rice, pulses and jaggery, from Amin Traders in Satara.

Additional edible oil stocks were seized from Swati Oil Mills in Satara and S G Traders in Solapur.

The FDA further reported confiscating prohibited food products worth Rs 79.40 lakh from 17 establishments during the campaign.

13 FIRs registered, 16 arrested

The enforcement drive resulted in 13 FIRs being registered and 16 people being arrested. Seven establishments were sealed, and six vehicles were seized as part of the action.

In a separate inspection exercise, FDA teams examined 34 hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries across Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions. The department issued 29 improvement notices over deficiencies related to hygiene and food safety.

With increased scrutiny of food manufacturing and distribution networks, the Maharashtra FDA has stepped up enforcement to prevent products that fail to meet prescribed standards from reaching consumers.