Madhya Pradesh man who threw a feast tests positive for coronavirus; 26,000 people put under quarantine

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, who had a foreign-travel history, has tested positive for coronavirus -- days after he organised a funeral feast for 1,500 people. Eleven of his family members have also tested positive for the deadly virus.

To this end, the local authorities have sealed the entire colony -- comprising Ward number 47 in Prem Nagar and surrounding areas -- where the function took place on March 20. This also implies that as many as 26,000 people have been put under quarantine.

The man, identified as Suresh, works as a waiter in Dubai. He came to Morena on March 17.

Suresh developed coronavirus symptoms on March 25, but he visited a hospital four days later. He and his wife tested positive on Thursday.

Ten of his close relatives have also tested positive.

It's said the man was tested in Dubai before his arrival but had no symptoms.

India reported 355 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, taking its tally to 2,902. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 disease rose to 68.

Madhya Pradesh has so fare reported over 150 cases.

