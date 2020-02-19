Lashkar-e-Taiba wanted to project 26/11 Mumbai attack as Hindu terror: Rakesh Maria



The former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's ISI wanted to project the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack Hindu terror.

Decorated cop and former police commissioner of Mumbai Rakesh Maria has made the sensational claim in his new tell-all book.

In his memoir, 'Let me say it now', Maria revealed how the LeT wanted 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab to die a Hindu suspect 'Samir Chaudhari'

Ajmal Kasab was part of the group which infiltrated India in 2008 and killed hundreds in Mumbai.

That fateful day was eventually christened 26/11.

He said that he was able to nail the conspiracy early on in the investigation. The LeT wanted the terrorist attack to feed into the imagery of Hindu terrorism which was in vogue during the second tenure of the congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

He claims that Pakistan’s ISI wanted to kill Kasab inside prison and had even tasked Dawood Ibrahim for the job.

Maria also revealed that terror masterminds had also planted fake identities and addresses with terrorists who had come to India.

India got lucky because of constable Tukaram Omble who was able to capture Ajmal Kasab. Omble himself was martyred during the attempt.

In the case of Kasab too, a false address was planted. Maria said that if they would not have unearthed the conspiracy, the world would have believed that a Hindu from Bengaluru was complicit in the crime.

26/11 was one of the biggest terrorist attacks on Indian soil. India, unlike breakout response, did not exercise military response. Instead India went for the diplomatic option.