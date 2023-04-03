Kerala: Man sets co-passengers on fire in train, 3 killed

Three people lost their lives and several others suffered burn injuries after an unidentified person set his co-passengers on fire after pouring inflammable oil on them inside Alapuzha-Kannur Express' D-1 coach around 9.50 pm on Sunday after the train departed from Kozhikode railway station in north Kerala, said the police.

The police discovered three bodies, including one of an infant, on the railway tracks as they suspected that the people may have jumped out of the moving train in panic. Two, of the three killed, were identified as Toufiq and Rehana.

Terrorism angle was not ruled out by the police as a bag was discovered from the tracks which contained another bottle of petrol, as well as, two mobile phones.

As per an eyewitness, just after the train halted on a bridge along the Korapuzha river, a man who appeared in his thirties, jumped out of the train and fled on a bike which was present there.

The visuals of the assailant have been recovered by the police from CCTV footage of a neighbourhood house and the incident was suspected of a well-planned attack.

One of the passengers who suffered injuries told the police that the accused suddenly took out a bottle filled with an inflammable substance and started spraying it on co-passengers. Before anyone could react, he lit the fire and fled from the scene.

As per reports, the man had an argument with one of his co-passengers after which he poured the petrol.

"Anilkumar from Thalasseri, his wife Sajisha, their son Advait, Ruby from Kannur and Prince from Thrissur, are among the passengers who were injured," said sources, as per news agency PTI.

WATCH | Kerala: Anonymous donor donates huge sum for child's treatment | India

The train was halted at Elathur and the fire incident was reported to the railway authorities.

The incident took place between Elathur and Koyilandi railway stations.

A press conference will be held by the Kozhikode police commissioner later in the day. As per reports, central intelligence agencies have asked for the details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.