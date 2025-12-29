/Kanpur hospital in UP suspends three staff after living patient declared dead

Three staff members at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, including a junior resident doctor and a nurse, were suspended after a living patient was officially pronounced dead on paper and post-mortem procedures were initiated, an official said.

Sanjay Kala, principal of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, who oversees the hospital, told news agency PTI that the lapse surfaced on Saturday evening when police personnel reached the Medicine Ward to move the body to the mortuary but discovered the patient was alive.

"A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the incident. The committee -- consisting of vice-principal Richa Agarwal, chief medical superintendent Saurabh Agarwal and superintendent-in-charge Rakesh Singh -- has been directed to submit a fact-finding report within 48 hours. Strict action will be taken based on the findings," Kala said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Panic triggered after Vinod was found alive

Kala said two destitute patients had been admitted to adjacent beds in Medicine Ward No. 12 — Vinod (42) in bed No. 42 and an unidentified elderly man, around 60, in bed No. 43. The elderly patient died during treatment on Saturday, but the junior doctor allegedly completed Vinod’s medical records and mistakenly declared him dead. An intimation was then sent to the Swaroop Nagar police for post-mortem formalities. The error came to light when police arrived to shift the body and found Vinod alive.

After Vinod was found alive, panic triggered in the hospital, resulting in the Senior officials, including Superintendent-in-Charge Rakesh Singh and Principal Sanjay Kala, rushing to the ward. Later, the erring junior doctor admitted the mistake and apologised, according to an official.

After confirmation of the lapse, Superintendent-in-Charge Rakesh Singh stated that the error was caused by incorrect documentation. "The junior doctor mistakenly filled out the file of the wrong patient. The records were corrected and sent to the police again," he said.