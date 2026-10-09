/JNU terminates Congress MP and professor Akoijam over sexual harassment complaints

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday (October 9) dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from service following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. Akoijam is also a Congress Lok Sabha MP representing the Inner Manipur constituency.

Akoijam represents the Inner Manipur constituency in the Lok Sabha and taught at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences.

The order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said the university's Internal Committee had examined the complaints and recommended major disciplinary action based on its findings.

“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed,” the order stated.

The university said the decision was taken under its service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules. Akoijam's dismissal took immediate effect.

What are the allegations against Akoijam?

The allegations came to light in September, when reports said 11 students had complained against Akoijam to JNU's Internal Complaints Committee in May 2026.

According to media reports, the complaints related to alleged misconduct during viva examinations in early May. The students reportedly accused Akoijam of making sexually suggestive comments and offering better marks in return for sexual favours.

The allegations also included claims that he made inappropriate remarks during classes and made sexual advances at gatherings held at his residence on the university campus.

ABVP protests, women's panel seeks report

The case drew attention in September as students questioned the university's handling of their complaints and the time taken to complete the inquiry.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised protests on campus, calling for action against the professor and raising concerns over the delay.

The Delhi Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance of the matter after a video circulated on social media. In the video, students alleged that they had approached the Vice-Chancellor with a complaint in May but that the university had not taken appropriate action. The commission subsequently sought an action-taken report from JNU.