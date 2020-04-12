Jim Corbett is India's first quarantine facility for animals

The report of a Malayan tiger being tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States caught the headlines earlier this month. This was followed by reports that the cat family can contract coronavirus, prompting the Indian authorities to look for a solution.

To this end, India's oldest National Park Jim Corbett, situated in Uttarakhand's Paurhi Garhwal region, has built isolation wards for animals.

At least 10 quarantine centres are being prepared within the premises to contain animals.

In addition, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) -- in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to tigers through the humans -- also recently issued a direction that all workers coming in contact with tigers and elephants should be tested for novel coronavirus.

The tiger welfare body also asked the parks to immediately inform about the animals falling ill.

This week there was another tiger death in US' Bronx zoo due to Covid-19.