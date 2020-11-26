Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists kill two armymen

Just 48 hours before the commencement of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists travelling in a car attacked Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and killed two Army jawans on Thursday. The incident took place at Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar. CCTV footage of the incident is now being analysed by the security forces in order to identify the attackers, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.

The terrorists opened fire on the security forces at Khushipora in the Parimpora area, resulting in injuries to two army personnel. The injured soldiers were rushed to a military facility in the nearby Shariefabad camp where they succumbed.

"Three militants travelling in a car fired indiscriminately at the army men, leaving two of them seriously wounded. Both the injured soldiers have succumbed," Kumar told reporters near the site of the incident.

The IGP Kashmir said security forces are now chasing the vehicle which was used in the attack.

"It seems the attack was carried out either by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) or Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit," he said.

"There is movement of LeT and Jaish here and we will identify the group behind the attack by evening. Among the three, two could be FTs (foreign terrorists) from Pakistan and one local. We are analysing the CCTV footage," he said.

(With PTI inputs)