/J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates two-day Veshaw Literary Festival at Kulgam

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, today launched the two-day Veshaw Literary Festival in Kulgam, a vibrant celebration of literature that highlights the dynamic engagement of Jammu & Kashmir’s youth with the nation’s history, values, and aspirations. The festival fosters a deep connection with India’s diverse heritage, promoting a shared cultural identity and contributing to nation-building.

This annual event brings together writers, artists, and readers to exchange innovative ideas and showcase a rich variety of creative and literary works. With a special focus on the region’s unique spirituality and cultural significance, the festival provides a dedicated platform for women writers and young authors to share their voices. By fostering an appreciation for literature, the event strengthens community bonds and inspires collective growth, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the profound influence of Jammu and Kashmir's literary figures, whose works have inspired generations. "Kulgam embodies a vibrant tapestry of spirituality, intellect, culture, and literature. This sacred land, enriched by its natural beauty and heritage, holds a significant place in Jammu and Kashmir's legacy," he remarked.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need to nurture young talent to expand creativity and reflect societal and global changes through literature. "Science, spirituality, and literature are vital for a progressive society. Writers, poets, and thinkers must promote our literary, scientific, and spiritual heritage, enrich folk traditions, foster social harmony, address public issues, and amplify marginalized voices," he said.

He urged writers and poets to counter false narratives in Jammu and Kashmir, presenting the youth with truthful perspectives and inspiring new ideas.