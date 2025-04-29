Kolkata Knight Riders’ top-order gave them a flying start but the middle order failed to capitalise on it as they posted 204/9 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match on Tuesday (April 29).

Advertisment

Coming into the game with three losses in their last five matches, KKR got off to a phenomenal start as Sunil Narine (27) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) put on the team’s highest opening stand of the season -- 48 runs off just 17 balls -- after DC skipper Axar Patel (2/27) won the toss and opted to bowl.

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack | 'Forget about wins & losses, I will host you for tea Shikhar': Afridi’s reply to Dhawan amidst India-Pak tension

Narine took on Dushmantha Chameera, smashing him for 26 runs in the second over. Gurbaz hammered Mitchell Starc for 17 runs in the third over before being dismissed by him on the last delivery.

Advertisment

Starc picks 3/43

KKR brought up their 50 in the fourth over and ended the powerplay strongly at 79/1, with Narine unbeaten on 26 and Rahane on 21.

Rovman Powell partnered Russell for the final two overs. KKR crossed the 200-run mark in the last over, courtesy of a six by Russell on the first ball. However, DC struck back, with Starc removing Powell and Anukul Roy in consecutive deliveries. Russell was run out by Abhishek Porel on the penultimate ball. KKR lost three wickets in the final over and finished at 204/9.

Advertisment

For DC, Mitchell Starc (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers. Vipraj Nigam (2/41) and Axar Patel (2/27) picked up two wickets each, while Dushmantha Chameera (1/43) took one. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless.