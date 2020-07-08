Inter-ministerial team set up to coordinate probe against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Indira Gandhi Trust

An inter-ministerial team has been set up by the government to coordinate investigation into the alleged violation of various laws by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

The decision was taken nearly a fortnight after the BJP said that the RGF had received funds from the Chinese Embassy.

The allegation came amidst the stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said a special director in the Enforcement Directorate will head the inter-ministerial team.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc., by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee," a home ministry spokesperson said.

The RGF was set up in 1991 with the aim to realise "the vision of the former prime minister of a modern India, secular, and progressive; a country that enshrines the democratic principle of equality and blends progress with rich cultural traditions".

The foundation is chaired by Sonia Gandhi. The other trustees include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former finance minister P Chidambaram, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Suman Dubey, Ashok Ganguly and Sanjiv Goenka.

The Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) was established in 2002 to "address the development needs of the underprivileged of the country, especially the rural poor" and works in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The trustees of the RGCT are Sonia Gandhi (chairperson), Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Ganguly and Bansi Mehta. Its CEO is Deep Joshi.

(With inputs from PTI)