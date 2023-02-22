INNOVATIVE! Indian Supreme Court uses AI for the first time to transcribe proceedings

In what comes as a major technological advancement, the Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday started using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transcribe its proceedings in real time.

The court is using Teres, a natural language processing platform, often used for transcribing judicial proceedings. The platform is operated by Nomology Technology Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based company.

The technology debuted during an ongoing trial concerning the political crisis in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud presided over the Constitution bench hearing the case and took an encouraging view of the technology.

“We’ll see how it works, especially in the Constitution Bench matters, because then we’ll have a permanent record of arguments," observed the CJI.

"Of course, it helps judges and the lawyers, but it will also help our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued…It is a huge resource."

The transcribed text by the AI, after clearing out the errors is expected to be published every evening on the SC's website.

The decision to transcribe the courtroom exchanges using AI shows that the apex court is firmly behind using technology to make the judicial process more transparent. Last year, the SC has decided to live stream its proceedings conducted before a Constitution bench.

In late 2018, the SC in a judgement declared that live telecast of court proceedings was part of the right to access justice under Article 21 of the Indian constitution.

Notably, senior advocate Indira Jaising, who filed the plea seeking a live telecast of court proceedings had also suggested transcribing the hearings.

The defendants, prosecutors as well as the public will have more power in the arbitration process after this move.

Litigants in the US also have access to transcripts whereas those in the UK can get them for a little fee if the hearing is recorded.

(With inputs from agencies)