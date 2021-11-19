Indo-Israel relationship growing strong, says Consul General of Israel Kobbi Shoshani

In an interaction with WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, shared his insights about the growing relationship between India and Israel.

WION: How has been the Indo-Israel relationship?

Kobbi Shoshani: The relationship is extremely good. In 1992, we had a completely different relationship. Right now, the partnership is growing among the two nations. There is immense love between the two states and its people. We are strengthening the relations and will celebrate next year in January 2022, the completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations. I saw the prowess during that time and a tremendous engagement between businesses, people, culture.

WION: How has the progress been since 1992 in our relationship?

Kobbi Shoshani: Since PM Modi has come to power and as chief minister of Gujarat as well, the connection between India and Israel grew stronger and stronger. Leaders from both the countries have visited each other’s countries, giving boost to the bilateral relationship in every domain. For example, we have 40 centres of excellence in India. We would like to enlarge cooperation in many more fields.

WION: How has been the progress in trade and economy?

Kobbi Shoshani: India did a great job during pandemic as did Israel. The ability of India to vaccinate most of the population was amazing. To feed and give work to 1.4 billion people in India is not an easy task. he cooperation between states is also growing. India has a great Industry and Israel has a lot of innovation. Cooperation between India as power of production (6th in the world) along with Israeli innovation can bring hope and prosperity to the both countries as well as to the whole world. The Idea of Make in India is great.

WION: What about FTA? What is the role and importance of this relationship?

Kobbi Shoshani: We haven't signed it yet. We hope to sign it soon. May be during the bilateral visit of heads soon. The FTA is extremely important for the two countries as it will bring in a lot of prosperity to whole region. We should also incorporate UAE in FTA by enlarging it. We have signed Peace Agreement - 'Abraham Accords' and this straight between India, UAE, Israel & USA will bring about tremendous prosperity.

WION: What about West-Asian QUAD?

Kobbi Shoshani: Most of the people in Israel & in India think that this is a great opportunity in order to bring the economic ties between the nations to such a level that businessmen from all over the world and these three states have incentives to make business. We have the ability, knowledge, power of producition. Together, sky is the limit.

WION: What are the commonalities between the two nations?

Kobbi Shoshani: The population of Israel is less than 10 million (lesser than Mumbai). The solutions to some problems applicable in Israel aren't applicable to India. This is the difference.

The similarities are ancient cultures, fantastic Industry, amazing young generation, political similarities, etc. Both the nations had got independence almost at the same time. We are just nine months younger to India. Both were under British Mandate and had to go through the split in the country. There are very old cultural and traditional values, which have become the identity of India and the same goes with Israel.