India's coal crisis: 115 out of 135 power plants face shortage

India is on the verge of a power catastrophe, with coal supplies in power plants at an all-time low and states warning of power outages.

Across India, states have issued frantic warnings that coal supplies to thermal power plants, which convert heat from coal to electricity, are dangerously low.

According to statistics from the Central Electricity Authority of India, over 80% of the country's coal-fired facilities are in the critical, or "supercritical," stage, which means their supplies may run out in less than five days.



Watch | Gravitas: Should India Brace for Power Cuts?

According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 115 of India's 135 power plants are suffering an acute shortage of coal due to a rise in demand for the fuel.

Coal accounts for around 70% of India’s electricity generation. ×

The CEA also mentions that power facilities around the country may run out of coal in the long run.

According to CEA's assessment, 115 power plants throughout the country are suffering an extreme shortage of coal, as the fuel supply is lower than typical, and 17 power plants don't even have enough coal to last a day.



The electricity issue will almost certainly have an immediate impact on India's fledgling economic recovery, which is being led by industrial activity rather than services.

According to reports, India's Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh has warned that the energy supply crisis might last up to six months.

With the Christmas season in India beginning this month, when spending typically peaks, electricity demand might grow even more – a situation that could be worsened if worldwide demand for Indian goods rises significantly.

Coal India, for its part, has allegedly increased supply to compensate for some of the deficit.

(With inputs from agencies)