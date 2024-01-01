India's anti-terror agency NIA achieved 95 pc conviction rate in 2023

India's anti-terror agency in its comprehensive year-end review at the end of 2023 declared a significant breakthrough in identifying 43 suspects linked to acts of vandalism against Indian high commissions in the UK, US, and Canada. The National Investigative Agency attributed success was attributed to the agency's innovative approach to crowd-sourcing information.

The agency reported conducting over 50 raids and searches and said that it examined 80 individuals in India suspected of involvement in the conspiracy behind these overseas attacks. In total, more than 1,000 raids were conducted.

As part of its overarching achievements in 2023, the NIA boasted a remarkable conviction rate of 94.7 per cent.

With 625 arrests and the attachment of 240 assets valued at approximately ₹56 crore (about $7mn), the NIA continued to combat acts of terrorism, gang activities, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and other criminal enterprises that pose threats to national interests.

The NIA's operations saw a 28 per cent rise in arrests, reaching 625 compared to 490 in the previous year.

While 65 accused were arrested this year in ISIS cases, 114 were arrested for jihadi terror cases, 45 in human trafficking cases, 28 for terrorist and organised criminal activity, and 76 in Left-wing Extremism-related (LWE) cases.



The number of people chargesheeted and convicted in NIA cases stood at 513 and 74 respectively, as against 459 and 79 in 2022.

The NIA managed to track down and arrest 47 accused in 2023, 14 more than last year.

Also, arrests were made upon deportation and extradition, including Amritpal Singh alias Ammy, Amrik Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, and Mandeep Singh deported from the Philippines.

Vikram Brar was arrested upon deportation from the United Arab Emirates.

What does it mean?

The NIA report shows a considerable escalation in investigations throughout 2023.