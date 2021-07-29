Indian govt announces 27% reservation for other backward classes, 10% for economically weaker sections in medical education

From the academic year 2021-22, the Government of India will provide 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental degrees.

According to the government, the decision will help almost 5,500 students each year.

It was dubbed a "landmark decision" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year," Modi tweeted.

This will immensely help thousands of our youth every year get better opportunities and create a new paradigm of social justice in our country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

According to a statement released by the health ministry, Prime Minister Modi asked the central ministries concerned to enable an appropriate solution to this long-pending matter at a meeting held on Monday.

"This decision would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in post-graduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in post-graduation," it said.

"The present government is committed to providing due reservation both to the backward category as well as the EWS category. The Union government has now taken a historic decision to provide for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the AIQ scheme," the ministry stated.



OBC students from across the country will now be eligible to compete for seats in any state thanks to this reservation in the AIQ system.

Because this is a central system, the Central List of OBCs will be used.

The AIQ system was established in 1986 in response to Supreme Court orders to provide domicile-free merit-based chances to students from any state who wanted to study medicine in a good medical school in another state.

(With inputs from agencies)