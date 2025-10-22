India plans to raise 25 Bhairav Battalions in six months' time, a new class of elite, agile special forces units to enhance border security and operational flexibility. Five Bhairav Battalions have been raised and deployed in intended operational areas. On-the-job training for these battalions started on October 1st and will culminate on October 30th. Another 4 battalions are in the process of being raised and trained.

'Like infantry battalions have 800-900 personnel, special forces gas lesser in number. this is a force created to bridge the gap, meet the challenge to meet the space between infantry battalions and special forces, commando battalions, to carry out the task...lean and mean', said Director General DG Infantry, Lt. General Ajay Kumar Singh. Each Bhairav Battalion consists of approximately 250 specially trained and equipped soldiers, equipped with personnel from artillery, and will have anti-aircraft missiles.



Designed for high-impact missions such as surprise attacks, counter-insurgency, and border patrols, these units integrate modern technologies like drone platoons and loitering munitions. Lt. General Ajay Kumar Singh explained they can carry out strikes on "vulnerable areas" of the enemy.

As part of the modernization drive, Ashni Platoons are being raised, which are specialized "drone platoons". Named after the Sanskrit word for "fire," the platoons will have trained soldiers, 20-25 equipped to carry out operational tasks using various types of drones, from surveillance to loiter ammunition. On Rudra Brigades, he said, "they are being raised for a specific purpose, for a specific geographical area".

The Indian Military is also working towards procurements. In the month of June, deals were signed for the procurement of bulletproof jackets, bullet helmets, and different types of drones, including drones that can carry weapon payload, and delivery is expected to start soon (to be completed within a year). Lt. General Ajay Kumar Singh, "we are going through emergency procurement, things required immediately. Budget is not a constraint. Going in a positive direction..". A case is being made to buy anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), drones, which have proved their worthiness in recent operations.