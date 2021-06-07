India reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months

India's Covid condition continued to steadily improve today, with 1,00,636 cases recorded, down 12% from yesterday's 1,14,460 new infections, which were the lowest in two months.

The total number of cases in the country today stands at 29 million.

The death toll stands at 3,49,186 with 2,427 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 2,71,59,180 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases in India stand at 14,01,609.

According to sources, clinical trials of Covaxin on youngsters will begin today at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Experts are concerned that youngsters could be disproportionately affected by a probable third wave of the virus, thus clinical trials are underway.

