India records 2,503 new Covid infections, lowest single-day rise in two years

With only 2,503 new Covid infections, Indian recorded its lowest single-day cases in the two years, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, including 15 from Kerala.

The active cases dipped to 36,168, the lowest in 675 days, comprising 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate also stood at 0.47 per cent.

On Sunday, the country registered 3,116 infections along with 47 deaths and 5,559 recoveries.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,41,449 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180 million.

As many as 77 million total tests have been conducted so far and 5,32,232 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,15,877 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,752 from Maharashtra, 66,808 from Kerala, 40,018 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,141 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,187 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 10-million mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 million on May 4 and three million on June 23 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)