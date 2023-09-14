India: Now access realtime case data from SC through web portal, PM Modi praises initiative

Indian Supreme Court on Thursday (September 14) declared that it will be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a vast databank showing pending cases in courts and also the disposal rate of cases at all levels of the judiciary.

Till now, courts only up to the high court level were linked to the NJDG portal. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said the move will ensure transparency and accountability in the proceedings of the apex court. He also said that real-time data of the cases will be updated on the portal regularly.

CJI’s statement

The Chief Justice said what is being done for the lower courts should also be implemented at the Supreme Court level.

Elaborating on the initiative, the CJI said, "It is a unique platform, which is developed by the NIC and the in-house team of the Supreme Court. Now, at the click of a button, you can see real-time info on pendency of cases, year wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided coram-wise.”

“This is to bring in transparency and accountability. 80,000 cases are pending, 15,000 are not registered yet, so they are not pending yet. We have graphs now, and see, the disposal in July was 5,000-plus cases. Also, we have a distribution as per case type and pendency. Like 583 cases pending before 3-judge benches, and I will soon set up those benches," he added.

What is NJDG portal?

The NJDG, an online platform within the eCourts Project, serves as a comprehensive repository for orders, judgments, and case information from 18,735 district and subordinate courts as well as high courts.

This database is continuously updated in near real-time by the affiliated district and taluka courts. By offering information on judicial proceedings and outcomes across the computerised district and subordinate courts nationwide, the NJDG has facilitated easy access for the general public, with all high courts participating in this initiative via web services.

Indian PM Modi lauds the initiative

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the top court, hailing the initiative as a move to further transparency in the judiciary.

"Laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji. Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country," the PM posted on X.

