India: J&K police claims hybrid terrorist killed while he was taken for identification of a hideout

Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that a hybrid terrorist was killed while he was taken for identification of a hideout in South Kashmir's Bijbehara area.

According to Police, when the search party reached the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray who was with the search party for identification of the hideout. Police said Sajjad was taken to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara where doctors declared him dead.

''When the search party reached the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, LeT hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with the search party for identification of hideout. He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him dead,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement.

Police said Sajjad was involved in the civilian killings of outside labourers in the valley. During the investigation, police recovered arms and ammunition from the hideout.

''During investigation hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he had attacked two outside labourers on November 13, 2022, at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement.

While in Srinagar, the Indian Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of three AK rifles, two Pistols, nine Magazines & 200 rounds.