Jammu and Kashmir is soon going to be terror free, and in the process see some major anti-terror operations across the region. The security forces posted in Jammu and Kashmir have been ordered to set a time frame for getting rid of all terrorists and terror related incidents in the Union Territory.

According to sources, the region is soon going to witness intensified anti-terror operations. Joint operations of the Indian Army, Paramilitary Forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police will include the Quick Action Teams (QATs), specially trained soldiers with High Altitude warfare training to help finish off the remaining terrorists in the region.

''With the Home Ministry taking a decision, that Quick Action Teams will be made by taking the best of the officers from every unit, with specialised training and provided with the latest arms and equipment. These teams will help in clearing the terrorism in the region. Jammu and Kashmir will be terror free. They will be taking NSG and Assam Rifle commandos to work in the hilly areas along with CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Operations would be launched with specific inputs so that India makes JK terror free soon, '' said S P Ved, Former DG, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) and higher reaches will be the major challenge for the security forces and that is why Indian Army's Assam Rifles along with NSG will be majorly responsible for the operations in these areas.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Paramilitary forces have already chalked out a plan and discussed it with the Home Ministry about how the joint operations would be taking place in the coming future.

According to Sources, many launchpads across the border in PoK are active and forces suspect that there will be a rise in the infiltration attempts from across the border this summer. With the help of technology, security agencies have been able to keep an eye on the movement of terrorists along these launch pads across the border.