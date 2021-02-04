'India has done the most for Tibetans', Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay tells WION

Lobsang Sangay, Prime Minister in Exile of Tibet recently spoke to WION about China's abuses against Tibetans, and the larger role played by India in highlighting these abuses.

Sangay shed light on how India has helped Tibetans, saying that all the institutions that were destroyed in Tibet were rebuilt in India.

"We always accept that India has done the most for Tibetans because the largest number of Tibetans are here, all the monasteries and cultural institutions that were destroyed in Tibet were rebuilt here, and we have revived our civilisation here", he said.

But the PM in exile added how India can improve its strategy in dealing with the Tibetan crisis.



"India also in some ways gave away Tibet when it was occupied in 1950s, India could have done a bit more... For eg - The media calls it "Indo-China border". When the Chinese troops came to Galwan Valley and crossed the river, and violence ensued, the media, and the intellectuals complained -"Why are they crossing the border, why are they here". But the fact is when you said Tibet is part of China, the Chinese troops will say "Yes, I'm coming to my territory because you say so", Sangay asserted.

He also urged India to not lose the "larger picture". He said the following - "When you have already given up 2.5 million square kilometres of land - almost two-third of India's land size, when you argue about one mountaintop, it sounds so small... India should not lose the larger picture. Historically, it was a always a border between Tibet and India".

Sangay also added how only 75 Indian soldiers had to man the border when Tibet was in-charge.

"When Tibet was independent, only 75 Indian soldiers were guarding the border. India also has to accept unless you solve the Tibet issue, peace and harmony between India and China is not likely", he added.