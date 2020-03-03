India has been a crucial partner for us in Afghanistan for 20 years: US 

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday said India has been a crucial partner for US in Afghanistan for 20 years, we know that we will be partners for decades to come.

Ortagus made the comments while speaking about India's role in Afghanistan.

Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for US State Department: There will be no peace in Afghanistan or South-East Asia without Pakistan ensuring that terrorism does not transpire from their premises or from Afghanistan.

She further said that there will be no peace in Afghanistan or South-East Asia without Pakistan ensuring that terrorism does not transpire from their premises or from Afghanistan.

On being asked if the US has conveyed to Pakistan to stop supporting terror, Ortagus said ''Yes, we have a complicated relationship with Pakistan as evidenced by the fact that President Trump decided to stop all military aid to them early in his administration''.

US recently inked a historic peace deal with Taliban which will enable US to pull out its troops from war-torn Afghanistan. India was one of the countries invited to witness the signing of the deal.