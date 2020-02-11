India gears up as Pakistan all set to rake Kashmir at United Nations Human Rights Council

India is all geared up as Pakistan is all set to raise Kashmir at the 43rd session of Human Rights Council that will take place in Geneva from February 24 to March 20.

Pakistani foreign minister SM Qureshi will be leading his country's delegation for the meet, with India also expected to send a high-level delegation.

This is for the second time Pakistan FM will be travelling to Geneva to raise Kashmir after New Delhi removed special status for the erstwhile state in August.

Pakistan was keen to bring a resolution on Kashmir in the council that time but failed to get any support.

August saw India Pakistan clash at the council as Islamabad raised the issue which New Delhi said is a matter internal to it.

Last year, the Indian delegation was led by secretary east Vijay Thakur Singh and included the then Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.