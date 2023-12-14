LIVE TV
India: Explosion heard at military station in Assam's Jorhat

New Delhi, India
Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS Photograph:(WION)

The blast reportedly caused chaos in the surrounding region and the main gate of the Lichubari Army camp 

The Lichubari Army camp in Assam, India was rocked by an explosion on Thursday evening (Dec 14), media reports said. The reported explosion comes just a few days after a recent grenade blast in Sivasagar district. 

The blast reportedly caused chaos in the surrounding region and the main gate of the Lichubari Army camp, which is in Jorhat, was closed as a precautionary measure. 

Citing the defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Guwahati, India-based news agency ANI said that a mild blast sound was heard near the army gate of Jorhat military station.  

more to follow 

