India: Coast Guard conducts review of National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the 24th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP) and preparedness meeting at Chennai on Wednesday. The meeting gains significance because India is the third largest importer of crude oil and receives a large volume of it via ships.

India is also the sixth-largest importer of chemicals. Consequently, spills of oil or chemicals at sea threaten to pose huge risks to Indian maritime zones, coastal cities, and the environment in general.

Director General VS Pathania of the Indian Coast Guard chaired the meeting that involved representatives from various ministries, central and state government departments, ports and oil-handling companies.

The officials discussed and reviewed the national capabilities to ensure collective preparedness to respond to any oil spill contingency in Indian waters.

To attain this goal, preventive measures are required to be taken by the central coordinating agency, ship owners, oil handling facilities, and other concerned stakeholders. VS Pathania committed that the ICG is cautious and remains prepared for the threats to the region and its resources, including marine oil and chemical spills at sea.

He emphasised that the stakeholders must recognise the opportunity to enhance cooperation through stronger partnerships, effective coordination and imbibing best practices of the developing technology.