/Heavy rains lash Indian coasts as Cyclone Ditwah nears; IMD issues red alert in TN, Puducherry, Andhra

Heavy rains lashed the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh as India braces for landfall of Cyclone Ditwah on Sunday (Nov 30). The severe weather conditions have disrupted air, rail, and road travel significantly. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the region, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed in the region to ensure public safety.